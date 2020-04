PRAIRIE COUNTY, Arkansas (KETK) – An Arkansas man accused of capital murder escaped from jail later Thursday night, according to the Prairie County Sheriff’s Department.

47-year-old Earl Parks escaped from the Prairie County Jail just before midnight and his whereabouts are unknown.

Parks is charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and illegal firearm possession.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s department at (870) 256-4137.