ANIMAL ABUSE: 3 dogs found dead in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Troopers are responding to an animal abuse case in Woodlake in Trinity County.

Official say it is “One if the worst cases in Animal Neglect in Trinity County’s history.”

Officers visited the house in July, telling the owner to get help for the animals. However, it is assumed she left as the officer found the animals locked up and abanded on Tuesday evening.

A neighbor said the owner has not been seen in two weeks. Officials stated the house had no water or electricity.

Three animals were found dead inside the house, according to officials.

GRAPHIC VIDEO