Amber Guyger convicted of murder in 2018 apartment shooting

UPDATE (10:45 A.M.) – The jury has found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder in the killing of Botham Jean.

The jury deliberated just over five hours before convicting Guyger.

The sentencing phase will resume at 1 p.m. She could be sentenced to life in prison, but will not face the death penalty.

UPDATE (10:37 A.M.) – A verdict has been returned in the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. Lawyers are currently filing back into the courtroom.

She was charged with the murder of Botham Jean after shooting him in his own apartment. She claimed that she thought she was in her own apartment shooting an intruder.

The jury had the options of convicting her on murder, manslaughter, or acquiting her.

Judge Kemp allowed the jury to consider the “Castle Doctrine”, which states that Guyger was acting in self-defense and feared for her life.

Prosecutors say it’s absurd to suggest Guyger didn’t know she was in the wrong apartment.

Guyger was fired from the department in the weeks following the shooting before being charged with murder.