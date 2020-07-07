UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued after missing East Texas girl found safe

UPDATE (8:00 A.M.) – The Amber Alert for Zimia Whitaker has been discontinued after she was found safely.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Zamya Ann Whitaker from Center, TX, on 07/08/2020, TX plate MDD4900 pic.twitter.com/qD7GJfcwy6 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 8, 2020

It is unknown if Zenas Whitaker is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Center.

Officials are searching for Zimia Whitaker who was last seen at 12 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Zimia also has blonde hair with blue eyes, weighs 30 pounds and stand 2’6″ tall.

According to the alert, officials are looking for her father, Zenas Whitaker, in connection with her disappearance.

Zenas is 27-years-old, weighs 150 pounds and stand 5’6″ tall. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he has abandoned his brown Ford Fusion in the Lake Pinkston area of Shelby County and is now believed to be driving a Blue Jeep Compass with a license plate #MDD4900

If you have information regarding the abduction, you are urged to call the Center Police Department at 936-598-2788.