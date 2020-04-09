Amber Alert: North Carolina 2-year-old abducted after mother stabbed

DURHAM, North Carolina (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler in North Carolina after his mother was stabbed.

According to our sister station WNCN, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 35 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.

Authorities said there is believed to be one abductor – Emerson Melendez, the boy’s father.

Melendez is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 5 foot 10, weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Police say Melendez stabbed the mother just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday and then took Jeremy. The mother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two are thought to be in a blue Toyota Corolla. Their direction of travel is unknown, authorities said. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.