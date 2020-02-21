AMBER Alert issued for Texas 2-year-old believed to be in ‘grave danger’

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing two-year-old in San Angelo that police believe to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

The child is identified as Audrinna Harding. She is two feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was least seen in a white shirt with purple stripes and blue jeans.

According to the alert, police are searching for 31-year-old Jessica Harding in connection with Harding’s abduction. She stands at 5’6″ with brown hair and weighs 200 pounds.

Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for a silver Toyota Prius with the license plate JHX9418.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315.