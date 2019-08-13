AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a Kiah Miller, 13, of Montgomery.

Kiah is described as an African American with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ and 110 Ibs. She was last seen wearing a red long sleeve hoodie, black workout pants with red stripes, and a blue backpack.

Police are searching for Leola Morris in connection with Kiah’s abduction.

Morris is described as an African American with brown hair and brown eyes. The suspect also has one leg.

Morris was last seen driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate.