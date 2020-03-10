Authorities give all-clear on active shooter, possibly mistaken for breaking glass at department store

UPDATE (1:57 P.M.) – Police have given an all-clear on the situation. There were no gunshots fired and no weapons were displayed.

ACTIVE SHOOTER response to Post Oak Mall. If inside the mall- SHELTER IN PLACE. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 10, 2020

Police say the sounds thought to be gunshots were most likely breaking glass at a Zales department store.

All customers are told to resume normal activities.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – An active shooter has been reported at Post Oak Mall in College Station, according to the local police department.

There is no word on if anyone is injured, but police are telling people to stay in place.

The mall is located less than three miles from the campus of Texas A&M, but the school is currently on spring break.

This is a developing situation and KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.