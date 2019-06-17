UPDATE: FBI identified shooter at federal building in Downtown Dallas, suspect in custody

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- UPDATE: A man is dead, presumably killed in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building Monday morning in downtown Dallas.

On Monday the FBI identified the man as 22-year-old Brian Issack Clyde; federal agents said they do not believe Clyde was working with anyone.

Federal officials said another news conference would be held at about 1:30 p.m.

The area around the Earle Cabell Federal Building remains an active crime scene. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) June 17, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY

An active shooter was reported in downtown Dallas Monday morning. The suspect is in custody, according to our sister station NBC5.

The shooting occurred at 11 Commerce Street.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

El Centro College is on lockdown out of precaution.

Police were searching for a device near the federal courthouse.