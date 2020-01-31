Accused Rose Rudman attempted rapist faces new charges of biting, assaulting prison guards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler man accused of attempted rape and kidnapping in Rose Rudman Park last year has been indicted on new charges of biting and punching three prison guards, according to court documents obtained by KETK News.

James Roberts, 33, was charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse in March 2019 after he allegedly tackled a woman after she finished an evening run in the Tyler park then dragged her into the woods.

According to the new court documents, Roberts allegedly attacked three Smith County jailors on October 17, 2019, and proceeded to bite and punch them. The jailors were eventually able to subdue him.

He now faces three charges of assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony in Texas. Each charge carries up to ten years in prison.

During the alleged rape attempt in the park, police say that Roberts pulled a knife from behind on the woman and cut her throat numerous times. The document also states that he punched her in the face on several occasions as she fought back.

Roberts then allegedly “began trying to pull her pants… down. [The victim] said she kept wiggling and moving as much as she could to stop it.”

The woman wrestled the knife away from Roberts and threw it aside and began to try and kick Roberts. At that point, Roberts “suddenly got up and took off running.”

The report says that the victim then crawled out of the woods and a woman came to her aid.

Roberts has a long rap sheet dating back nearly 15 years. He had been arrested multiple times for burglary, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief from 2003-2009.

He had not been arrested in nearly a decade until two days after the Rose Rudman attack when he was booked for public intoxication. Roberts was arrested four days later for the alleged rape.

According to court documents, there is not currently a court date set for Roberts on any of the pending charges. His case was transferred to the 241st District Court in front of Jack Skeen back in June 2019.