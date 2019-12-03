Rusk city councilman, son arrested for assault

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A former Rusk city councilman and his son have been arrested for assualt causing bodily injury, according to a source who reached out to KETK.

Jan Evan Pate and his son Jan-Michal Pate were arrested on Tuesday and charged with a Class B Misdemeanor and released on a $2,000 bond.

Jan Evan was a former councilman who was recalled during the last elections.

Jan-Michal Pate is the owner of Pate Family Investments, according to his Facebook page. Both are leaders in the Covenant Church in Rusk, according to their Facebook page.

The incident is under investigation and KETK will update as information becomes available.