WATCH: 93-year-old man shoots maintenance worker after apartment floods

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KETK) – A 93-year-old man is behind bars after shooting a maintenance worker when his apartment flooded in Las Vegas.

Robert Thomas is seen on surveillance video walking into the apartment complex’s office with a gun. He then draws it and begins making threats toward the worker.

One officer responding to the scene ordered Thomas to drop the gun and then pulled Thomas through the open door.

Thomas and the maintenance worker were both sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He faces charges of attempted murder and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories