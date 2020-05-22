9-year-old autistic boy snatched from mother’s car in parking lot found dead

MIAMI (KETK) – Florida authorities announced Friday morning that a missing 9-year-old boy that was abducted Thursday in southwest Miami while with his mother has been found dead.

Police canceled an Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley, who was autistic, and confirmed that his body has been found.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot Thursday evening after the boy’s mother, 47-year-old Patricia Ripley, reported that he had been abducted.

She told police that they had been followed and then were ambushed by two men in an unknown vehicle after being blocked in. The men allegedly demanded drugs and the woman responded she didn’t have any.

They then took Alejandro and her cell phone before fleeing the scene. Officials found his body in a waterway by a country club.