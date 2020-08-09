8-year-old shot in Longview, sustaining life threatening injuries

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) -The Longview Police Department is investigating after at 8-year-old was shot on Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, officers were call to the 200 block of Whatley Road shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found an eight year old victim that had been shot with life- threatening injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital by the Longview Fire Department.

Officers are still working on identifying everyone involved. We will keep you up to date as we learn more.