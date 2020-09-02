8 arrested over two East Texas counties in multi-agency operation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Eight people were arrested on Tuesday over Gregg and Rusk County after an operation featuring federal agencies working with East Texas law enforcement.

Kilgore police said that multiple people had been arrested and that a criminal organization had been targeted.

None of the identities of those arrested were released, but Kilgore PD did write that more information would be coming.

Pictured below are some of those involved in the bust. Those with their faces blacked out are federal agents and it has been done to protect their identities.

The following is a list of all the agencies involved: