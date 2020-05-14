78-year-old East Texas man charged with robbing Walmart at gunpoint

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 78-year-old East Texas man is behind bars after being arrested minutes after allegedly robbing a Texarkana Walmart at gunpoint.

Ronnie Seymour is charged with aggravated robbery after the robbery on Wednesday. He was arrested at 2:45 p.m. just next to the store on New Boston Road.

Seymour reportedly pulled out a pistol while checking out, and ordered the cashier to give him the money from the register. When the cashier backed away instead, Seymour came around the counter and took the money himself.

He left the store with the stolen cash and was stopped by officers as he attempted to drive out of the nearby Lowe’s parking lot minutes later.

Police say they recovered the stolen money and the pistol that Seymour used in the robbery. They also found disguises and handwritten notes inside his vehicle indicating that he may have been planning additional robberies.

He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail where he is awaiting bond.