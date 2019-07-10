60-year-old East Texas man arrested for meth possession

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old Payne Springs man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for possession of meth, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Kevin Drew Compton, 60, of Payne Springs was captured at the Payne Springs residence in the 100 block of Chicota.

“This particular subdivision has long been known as a haven for drug dealers and users,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “Our efforts there have made a difference over the years, but we take nothing for granted. If we think there are drugs there, we strike.”

Compton was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is currently sitting in the Henderson County Jail. Bond has not been set.

He has a previous conviction from 2014 for DWI.