6-year-old twins killed, mother charged after crash

Twin boys are dead and their mother has been charged with felony DUI following a head-on crash in South Carolina, authorities say.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Highway 183 in Pickens County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones.

Jennifer Lynn Knox was driving north on Highway 183 and tried to pass a vehicle pulling a boat when she crashed into a southbound vehicle, Jones said.

That area of the two-lane highway was a no passing zone.

Knox’s vehicle overturned, slid down the highway, hit a culvert and overturned again, according to Jones.

He said Knox and her two children were thrown from the vehicle. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

The children, 6-year-old Dylan Clark and 6-year-old Camryn Clark, were taken to area hospitals where they later died.

Knox, who was also not wearing her seatbelt, was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Knox has been charged with two counts of felony DUI involving death, child endangerment, two counts of child restraint violation and seatbelt violation.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating.

The Clark family has established a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.