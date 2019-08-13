$500K worth of items stolen from A-Rod’s rental car in San Francisco

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Former shortstop and third baseman for the New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez “A-Rod” visits “Mornings With Maria” at Fox Business Network Studios on August 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez had $500,000 worth of items stolen from a rental car while in San Francisco Sunday night, a source told our sister station KRON4.

The former baseball player’s car was parked near Oracle Park.

The burglary occurred between 9 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. at the 400 block of Brannan Street, police said.

Police said jewelry, cameras, camera equipment, a laptop, bags, and other electrical equipment were stolen from the car.

Several Rolex watches were stolen as well as a camera, a source told our sister station.

Police have not identified the victim in the theft or said how much the stolen items are worth.

Rodriguez was in San Francisco with ESPN for the Giants game.

Car break-ins in San Francisco are apparently declining, though in June, nearly 1,900 cars were broke into.

That’s 63 break-ins per day.

Authorities remind San Francisco residents and tourists to never leave valuables inside cars, even if they’re hidden.

Rodriguez played for the Yankees from 2004 to 2013 and during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

In January of 2018, the former player joined ESPN.

Earlier this year, he became engaged to musician and actress Jennifer Lopez.