50-year-old registered sex offender dies in hit and run; DPS seeks public help finding driver

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Gregg County have asked for the public’s help with the investigation of a hit and run on Peavine Road, two miles west of Kilgore.

The crash occurred on September 26 around 10:15 p.m.

The investigation indicates an unknown, small dark sedan, was traveling south bound on SH-135 and turned west on Peavine Road.

The sedan traveled less than half a mile then struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Homer Wayne Haley, 50, of Kilgore died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan fled the crash scene and failed to stop and render aid.

Haley was a known sex offender. He was charged for indecency with a child sexual contact and had been arrested three times for sexual indecency with a child in Gregg County, as well as theft five times.

In Smith County, Haley was arrested for assault twice, theft twice, and cruelty to animals twice.

According to DPS, based on the evidence at the scene, the vehicle involved may have damage to the front, including damage to one or both headlamps.

Investigators have asked for the public’s help in locating the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees, that has information about the lens, the fatal crash or was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact Sergeant Darren Thomas at the Longview Highway Patrol Office, 903-758-1789.

This is a developing story. KETK will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.