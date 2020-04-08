5-year-old Texas boy dies after being shot in head while making TikTok videos on balcony

HOUSTON (KETK/WGHP) — A 5-year-old Texas boy died at the hospital Monday a week after he was shot while recording videos on the balcony of his family’s Houston home.

Jordan Allen Jr. was making videos with his dad on the social networking app TikTok when a stray bullet struck him on March 31, according to his family and a WGHP report.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. while Jordan was sitting with his family on the balcony porch of their second-floor home.

“He just told me to get him some juice, that’s why I stepped in the house to get him some juice,” Jordan Allen Sr. said in an interview.

Then, five to six shots rang out, and Allen Jr. was shot in the head. His father rushed back to his side and found him bleeding and laying on the ground.

“Everybody ran in the house and the kids’ room in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son on the ground holding his head asking for my help,” Allen Sr. said.

Midwest Patrol & Homicide Investigators are en route to a shooting scene in the area near 8500 Richmond. 5 year old juvenile was shot and is in critical condition. Investigation ongoing. #hounews

CCU12 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 1, 2020

The shooter drove away from the scene and police are still looking to identify a suspect.

According to the report, Jordan was taken off life support on Monday.