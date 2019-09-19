5-year-old East Texas boy fighting for his life, mom and boyfriend jailed on abuse charges

HARRISON CO. Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A five-year-old boy is in the hospital fighting for his life while his mother and her boyfriend are sitting behind bars on abuse charges.

On Wednesday the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 5-year-old child having trouble breathing and having a seizure at a home on American Plant Rd.

When deputies arrived the mother and her boyfriend explained that the child fell off the porch earlier in the night while taking out the trash.

While treating him the boy EMS noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body and told deputies that they didn’t feel the amount of bruising was consistent with falling off the porch.

The child was immediately taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he is in critical condition.

A search warrant was executed at the home and investigators questioned the child’s mother, Danielle Faulkner, and her boyfriend Larry Prudhomme.

Faulkner and Prudhomme were both arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for Injury to a child causing serious bodily injury 1st-degree felony.