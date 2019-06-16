High-speed chase across 2 states lands Kilgore man in Harrison County jail

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore man is behind bars in the Harrison County Jail after leading multiple law enforcement agencies from Louisiana and Texas on a high-speed chase Saturday.

According to the Marshall Police Department and Louisiana State Police, Louisiana state troopers located an SUV that had been reported stolen traveling westbound on I-20 just before 4:40 p.m.

The troopers attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Richar Landaverde, reportedly eluded the traffic stop by attempting to hit multiple LSP vehicles, initiating a high-speed pursuit.

State police say Landaverde drove recklessly during the pursuit and used the stolen vehicle to ram two marked LSP vehicles.

Troopers made multiple attempts to end the chase but were unsuccessful.

LSP says two troopers sustained minor injuries due to Landaverde’s reckless actions and were transported to Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier City.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Landaverde traveled into Texas on I-20 westbound. Multiple Texas law enforcement agencies joined in the chase.

Landaverde left I-20 and began to drive northbound on US 59.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m., authorities say Landaverde caused a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 59 and US 80, ending the pursuit.

He was taken into custody by Marshall police and booked into Harrison County on multiple charges.

His charges in Louisiana are pending.