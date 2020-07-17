3rd federal execution set for Friday afternoon, matches total for past 57 years

FILE – In this March 17, 2003 file photo, guard towers and razor wire ring the compound at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., the site of the last federal execution. After the latest 17-year hiatus, the Trump administration wants to restart federal executions this month at the Terre Haute, prison. Four men are slated to die. All are accused of murdering children in cases out of Arkansas, Kansas Iowa and Missouri. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (KETK) – The federal government is set to execute its third inmate Friday afternoon after the Trump administration moved to restart the death penalty after a 17-year halt.

A drug kingpin convicted of killing five people in Iowa, including two young girls, will be put to death in Indiana. Dustin Honken will receive the lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute.

Honken, 52, was sentenced in 1993 for killing a drug dealer who testified against him. He also killed the man’s girlfriend and her two daughters, aged 10 and four. Honken then also murdered another drug dealer.

His lawyers have been attmepting to get a stay, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Before this week, only three federal inmates had been put to death in the last five decades. All were carried out under President George W. Bush between 2001 and 2003.

Most notably, this included Timothy McVeigh who was convicted in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.