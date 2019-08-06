3 Smith County men indicted on charges ranging from murder to kidnapping

A Smith County grand jury has returned indictments for July, including three men’s charges for murder, manslaughter, and kidnapping.

Mother’s Day Murder

James Robert Smith III, of Tyler, was arrested for the Mother’s Day shooting at a gas station in Tyler.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Food Fast gas station on Highway 64 W around 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, a man, now identified as Donovon Reese, 27, of Tyler, was found dead inside a vehicle in front of the store.

Through interviewing witnesses and the victim’s friends and family, Smith was identified as the suspect.

Smith is being held on a $1 million bond. He has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

April Shooting

A 19-year-old Tyler man had his charges from an April shooting downgraded from murder to manslaughter.

Treyvon Maddox was initially charged with the first-degree murder of Keyundta Devor Barrett, 20, of Tyler. A grand jury only returned an indictment on manslaughter and deadly conduct discharging a firearm.

He was being held for unrelated drug charges, which he later pled guilty to.

Maddox is still in the Smith County Jail on $350,000 bond.

Teenage kidnapping

A Flint man was taken into custody back in April for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

Kody Rasmussen, 19, was caught after he led officers on a short pursuit and crashed his car.

He is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and taking her daughter by force. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has not released a motive for the crime.