LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 3 Longview residents were busted for meth possession during a traffic stop on Thursday, July 18, according to DPS Officer Jean Dark.

After a probable cause search, troopers found 158 grams of meth in a plastic bag along with three pipes.

Cory Peele, 39, Melody Hawthorne, 44, and David Jowers, 33, were all arrested. Jowers was also arrested on a felony evading warrant.