2017 Longview street racing suspect expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The second man involved in a 2017 fatal crash is expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon.

According to judicial records, Davin Davis, 21 of Hallsville, is set to plead guilty in the 124th District Court in Gregg County.

Davis was driving a motorcycle when he and another driver were seen by police on Loop 281 at Gilmer Road racing at speeds reaching 110 mph back in 2017.

In February 2019, the other man involved in that crash, Chad Malone, 20, of Longview , waived his right to trial and agreed to let a jury sentence him. He was given a 12 year sentence for his involvement in the crime.

The crash killed Malone’s sister, Rylee Malone, and his fiancée, Meshebia Johnson, who were passengers in his car.

Malone sustained injuries in the crash that were not life threatening.

After the wreck, Davis told investigators that he was racing Malone north on U.S. 259 before Malone’s car collided with a vehicle driven by Christa Wilson, who was exiting the Target parking lot and was seriously injured.

According to the warrant, a responding accident investigator with the Longview Police Department spoke to two witnesses who said they had been driving in the outside northbound lane next to Malone’s car.

Before the crash, they said both their cars had sped up through a yellow light at the Eastman-Hawkins intersection — with the witnesses’ cars going between 70 to 80 mph when Malone’s car passed them.

Data from the airbag control module in Malone’s car showed he was going 109 mph two seconds before the air bags were deployed, the warrant said.