2-year-old Dallas girl killed; Parents, brother injured after being hit by suspected drunken driver fleeing police

DALLAS (KETK) – A two-year-old girl from Dallas is dead and the rest of her family is in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunk driver that was attempting to flee police.

19-year-old Adrian Maldonado is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the Saturday night wreck and Dallas police say he ran a red light around 10 p.m. They tried to pull Maldonado over, but he took off.

Adrian Maldonado and Denise Vivas

Officers followed him for nearly 5 minutes on I-30 and I-635 at speeds topping 100 mph and Maldonado also turned off his headlights.

“At that point in time we tried everything to get this person to stop. Lights, sirens, helicopter, nothing was working, he was still going with the complete disregard for the safety of everyone, so our officers backed off since we had the helicopter overhead, trying to create a space between us and that driver, hoping that if that driver could not see us, they would slow down. However that driver made no attempt to slow down.” Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau

After running through a fourth red light, Maldonado plowed into a white Ford Mustang as it drove through the intersection, according to police. Inside was the young girl, her 3-year-old brother, and the parents. All were taken to local hospitals in serious condition and the girl was later pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Maldonado and his passenger, Denise Vivas ran away from the SUV apparently unharmed but were quickly captured.

Maldonado faces charges of intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and evading arrest with a vehicle causing death of another. He was also wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Dallas County on a burglary of a habitation charge.

Vivas, 19, faces an evading arrest charge. Both are being held in the Garland Detention Center.