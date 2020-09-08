2 Texas men sought after shooting of Georgia deputy, vest saved him

DALTON, Georgia (KETK/AP) – Georgia authorities are searching for two Texas fugitives after a sheriff’s deputy was shot on Monday.

According to an AP report, Dalton Potter, 29, fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him.

Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer late Monday night and was pulled over by deputies. That’s when the gunfire started, officials said.

Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter started driving away on the Interstate. He wrecked the truck and ran into the woods.

State agencies are still searching for him and is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is facing aggravated assault charges for shooting Hackney.

The GBI later said they were searching for a second Texas fugitive — Jonathan Hosmer, 47 — who they said was also involved in the shooting. Authorities said charges were pending against Hosmer, who was spotted on surveillance footage taken near the site of the truck crash. They did not immediately release additional details about Hosmer’s involvement.

Dalton is a town with roughly 33,000 people about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.