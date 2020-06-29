2 men dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and another was injured in an early-morning shooting in Smith County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 53oo block of HWY 110 North and a search for those involved is still underway. The two men were found dead in the front yard of a home.

Judge Johnson has ordered an autopsy of the two victims and their bodies have been moved to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by authorities, but they were identified as Hispanics.

Investigators are working multiple crime scenes as of this writing and many agencies are currently involved, including Homeland Security Investigations, the Tyler Police Department and DPS.

