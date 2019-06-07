2 jailed for throwing glittery horse lube on PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were sentenced to 5 days behind bars for throwing horse lubricant mixed with glitter on Portland Police officers.

Robert Majure and Tristan Romine-Mann were convicted of harassment on Wednesday in Multnomah County.

During a Patriot Prayer rally on Aug. 4, 2018, a witness told Portland officers that counter-demonstrators had four 5-gallon buckets full of some kind of liquid and recreational water guns strapped to their backs.

Officers asked the counter-protesters — Majure and Romine-Mann — to take the lids off of the buckets and then dump out the contents.

Both men threw the slimy liquid onto the officers and ran away.

(L-R) Robert Majure, Tristan Romine-Mann, August 4, 2018 (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

Majure, 28, and Romine-Mann, 29, were taken into custody a short time later. According to court documents, they tried to fist-bump each other in the back of the patrol car.

Deputy District Attorney Kate Williams said the men “came to the rally to cause problems.”

“For the officers, who had just been covered in a substance they didn’t recognize, it was a violent and dangerous situation. It was terrifying for them because they did not know if the liquid was going to hurt them.”

Majure and Romine-Mann were sentenced to five days in jail, 18 months of probation and community service. They may also be made to pay for the damaged police uniforms.