2 Jacksonville men charged with capital murder after body found near Love’s Lookout

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Two men have been arrested in connection to a murder after a body was found last week near Love’s Lookout.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Ja’Michael Rusk, 22, and Brandon Branton, 22, of Jacksonville, have been charged with murder.

The charge stems from the body of Randy Davenport, 25, of Jacksonville, being found on July 31, lying on the side of the road at the intersection of County Road 3906 and County Road 3901.

Arrest warrant affidavits were presented to 369th District Judge Michael Davis. Judge Davis issued warrants Thursday afternoon.

Rusk and Branton have been booked booked into the Cherokee County Jail for capital murder, with bonds set at $1 million each.