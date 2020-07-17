2 injured after Friday morning shooting in Flint

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is investing a shooting that occurred in Flint early Friday morning.

Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that two people had been injured and are currently being treated at local hospitals.

One woman sustained a non-lief threatening wound to her arm. A male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in surgery.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Fredrick Circle.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.