2 injured, 2 behind bars after Van Zandt County shooting

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are injured and two others are in custody after a shooting in Van Zandt County late Wednesday night.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area of FM 198 and FM 1651 just south of Canton to reports of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, they found the two victims and applied emergency first aid. One was air flown to Dallas while another was sent to a Tyler hospital.

Investigators began an immediate search of the area and the two suspects were located quickly. They are being held at the Van Zandt County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and more details will be released by the department as it becomes available.