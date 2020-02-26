2 Georgetown PD officers shot; Suspect killed

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown Police say two officers are recovering after begin shot late Tuesday night. Police say one of the officers was able to shoot and kill the suspect.

According to police, they got a 911 call at 11:19 p.m. of someone possibly trying to break into a home on Garden Meadow Drive. The caller said the person had run off.

When the first officer arrived, he and the suspect shot at each other. Police say the suspect shot the officer in each of his legs.

When the second officer arrived, she got out of her car and was able to shoot the suspect. Police say the suspect shot the second officer in thrune foot.

Both officers were taken to Seton Williamson Hospital. Their vital signs are stable. Georgetown Police say both have less than five years of experience with the Georgetown Police Department.

Georgetown Police are investigating the shooting along with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division.