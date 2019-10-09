2 East Texans charged with capital murder after two-month-old dies from suspected abuse

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been charged with capital murder after their two-month-old infant died from injuries suspected to be from abuse.

According to the Crockett Police Department, the child was sent to the Crockett Medical Center on September 30 and had to be resuscitated. Doctors then sent the child to the Texas Children’s Center in Houston due to the extent of the injuries.

Police say the infant died from its injuries on October 4. An autopsy has been ordered and the findings from it are still pending, according to the department. Officials did not specify whether the infant was male of female.

Detectives interviewed doctors and learned the child had a traumatic brain injury as well as multiple broken bones and ribs. They said that abuse was the only possible cause.

The parents of the child were identified as Ashton Sessum, 23, and Natayia Wilson, 22, and both were charged without incident on October 8. An operation was conducted in coordination with Houston police to bring them into custody.

Police say neither initially could give a reason for the injuries. According to investigators, Sessum eventually admitted to “violently throwing” the infant as well as shaking the baby.

Text messages were discovered that Wilson was aware of both incidents, but made no attempt to protect the child.

Sessum and Wilson were transferred to the Houston County Jail in Crockett and are being held on a $1 million bond.

Under Texas law, if they are convicted Sessum and Wilson will face either life without parole or the death penalty.