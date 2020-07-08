2 East Texans charged with burglarizing home of dead woman claim they were just napping

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – Two people are enjoying the hospitality of taxpayers at the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana Texas, after being charged with burglarizing the Highland Park home of a newly-deceased woman.

Randel Daniels, 39, and Lititia Reynolds, 38, were taken into custody July 1, after Texarkana Texas police found them hiding on the floorboard of an old car behind the home of a woman who passed away two days earlier.

The son of the woman had gone to his mom’s house that afternoon to get a Bible to take to the funeral home. But when he got there, he thought he heard something going on inside the home.

He immediately called 911, and Texarkana Police responded.

When TTPD officers arrived, they learned someone had bagged up several things from the home and placed them near the door. On further investigation, they discovered drawers, closets and cabinets throughout the home had been ransacked.

But then, when officers found a bottle of water, still cold, sitting on the ladder leading to the attic, they knew the culprit(s) couldn’t have gotten too far, and began their search.

It didn’t take long for officers to go out back and discover Daniels and Reynolds in their hiding place.

The two explained that they simply stopped by for a nap on the floorboard of the old car; however, Reynolds’ phone was found in the living room of the woman’s home and some gift cards that had been in the house were found in the car with the two of them.

The officers weren’t buying it, arrested them and gave them a complementary ride to the Bi-state jail, where they were booked in on a burglary of a habitation charge. Their bond was set at $20,000 each.