2 East Texans arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $50,000 from elderly women

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas women are charged for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from elderly women in Texarkana.

Patricia Richardson and Rhonda Latham were booked into the Bi-State Jail last week for Exploitation of an Elderly Person.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Richardson was working as a part-time caregiver to two elderly women, a mother and daughter, and managed to steal almost $48,000 from their bank account in just three months.

TTPD said that Richardson and Latham are accused of making several purchases and money transfers with the funds that have left the two victims practically broke.

Richardson remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond while Latham was released after posting a $50,000 bond. However, her parole officer has issued a parole violation warrant, meaning she will soon be back in jail.

Investigators believe that Richardson may have been handling the finances of at least one other elderly person in the area. If anyone else has trusted the finances and well-being of their elderly family members to Richardson, call TTPD at (903) 798-3116.