GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in Gregg County on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies were called into the 1800 block of FM 2751 just after 11:30 p.m.

Two people were found with gunshots wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies have been sent off for autopsy. Details are scarce and the department said they will release more information as they learn it.