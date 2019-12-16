2 dead, 1 survivor in attempted East Texas double murder-suicide

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and one woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after an attempted double murder-suicide in Upshur County.

According to Sheriff Larry Webb, just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a woman called 9-1-1 saying someone had shot her and her adult daughter in the 6300 block of Periwinkle Rd in Ore City.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the daughter dead in the front yard and the mother inside the house with life-threatening injuries.

Webb said that someone then attempted to flee the property in a truck. As they tried to converge on the vehicle, they heard a gunshot from inside the truck.

Deputies found the person had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was inside the truck.

The mother was taken to Good Shepherd Medical for treatment.

Authorities have not released any of the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story and KETK News will update you as more information becomes available.