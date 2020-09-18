2 arrested in Athens one with “substantial amount” of meth; one charged with burglary of a vehicle

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse arrested a woman in Athens on Thursday with what officials say a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine.

Margie Pauline Tedder, 33, was sought in connection with an active theft investigation when Hillhouse followed her automobile to a residence near the corner of Allen street and Ford street.

Tedder was in the passenger seat when the driver got out of the vehicle and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Hillhouse found bottles wrapped in black tape filled with baggies of crystal meth.

Tedder was arrested and charged with possession and was taken to Henderson County Jail.

Tedder also had outstanding warrants for traffic violations which she was arrested for.

Henderson County Constable Brad Miers contacted the sheriff’s office to ask for help locating a vehicle which was involved in a theft he was working.

Miers asked Hillhouse that a photograph of the vehicle be made public.

Henderson County Narcotics Investigator Kenneth Slaton reported the vehicle was seen at the Athens Goodwill store.

Hillhouse and others responded and followed the vehicle as it made several changes in directions and the arrest was made.

A little later Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ray Yockey stopped to investigate a vehicle that had been parked on the side of State Highway 31 East outside of Athens.

Yockey located Ryan Bennett, 33, of Athens inside the vehicle.

It was determined during the investigation that the vehicle did not belong to Bennett and he was burglarizing the vehicle when Yockey pulled up to check it out.

Bennett was charged with burglary of a vehicle and was taken to Henderson County Jail.