18-year-old arrested by U.S. Marshals for aggravated robbery in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) An 18-year-old Tyler man is behind bars on an aggravated robbery charge stemming from a July incident.

Back on July 11, a man had his vehicle stolen around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Paluxy.

According to police, the vehicle followed his vehicle and reported that people inside of it were shooting at him from the stolen vehicle.

The suspects, one now identified as Jackson Molina, 18, of Tyler, reportedly abandoned the vehicle on County Road 2193 near Rhones Quarter Road, and left the scene on foot.

Out of the five people involved in this crime, two were taken into custody on July 11. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Molina was arrested Thursday, July 30 by the U.S. Marshal Service.

If you have any other information about this time, contact Tyler Police Detective Jim Holt at 903-531-1028.