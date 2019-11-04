16-year-old Upshur County teen arrested for shooting 15-year-old during fight

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County teenage boy is in custody after shooting another teenager during an argument early Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Larry Webb.

The shooting occurred at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday and that a 16-year-old male shot a 15-year-old during a fight involving multiple teenagers in the 7100 block of Gopher Rd. north of Gilmer.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital with a “serious injury.” Others at the scene suffered minor injuries, but it is unclear how many were involved.

The suspect fled the scene, but was later detained and taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Facility. Officials say this is where Upshur County juvenile offenders are kept. The boy has been charged with aggravated assault.

Webb said that deputies are still investigating the incident. The identities of those involved have not been released since they are minors.