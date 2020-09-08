$15,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – $15,000 worth of fishing equipment was stolen from a man’s truck on Monday.

The man, who is from out of state, was here for a fishing tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn.

His wife noticed the equipment was missing after she stopped at several Lufkin-area stores.

She believes that the theft occurred at either Walmart or Academy where she said she parked in the back of both locations.

The fishing gear was taken from a 2004, blue Chevy 3/4 ton pickup with a matching camper on the back.

The Lufkin police and fire station will work with the management of both stores to retrieve parking lot video which will hopefully identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.