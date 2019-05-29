13-year-old arrested, charged with murder of 14-year-old

Police have arrested a 13-year-old male with the shooting death of another teenager in east Columbus.

At about 6:51pm, May 22, police were called to the 1400 block of Shady Lane on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the address they found 14-year-old Jaykwon M. Sharp, and a 14-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was hospitalized and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old male and charged him with Sharp’s murder.

Police say it appears the shooting stemmed from an argument between Sharp and the suspect. Witnesses say the argument was over a cellphone.

The suspect was identified shortly after the shooting, according to police, and they were working with his family for his surrender.