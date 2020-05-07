10-year-old in critical condition after run over by jet ski, suspect fled the scene

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 10-year-old East Texan is fighting for their life after being run over by a jet ski in Nacogdoches Wednesday evening.

According to local police, the victim was struck in Lake Nacogdoches around 7 p.m. and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was life-flighted to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later found the jet ski abandoned on the west side of the lake. No arrests have been made as of this time.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Nacogdoches police or the sheriff’s office.