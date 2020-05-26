10-month-old Shreveport baby fighting for his life after being shot

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – A 10-month-old baby in Shreveport is fighting for his life after being shot in his own home Monday night.

The shooting was just before midnight and when local police arrived on the scene, they found Dequannis “JuJu” Williams Jr. with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was crying and awake when he was found.

An aunt told our sister station KTAL that the bullet went through Williams’ chest and out his armpit. SPD said that the parents were inside the home at the time of the shooting and that neither was injured.

Williams was taken to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition. There are currently no suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.