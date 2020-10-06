1-year-old Texas baby killed during carjacking attempt in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A Fort Worth baby was killed in a carjacking attempt outside of a hospital Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the parents of the child met at the hospital to exchange custody of 1-year-old Zayden McLean when a man, identified as 30-year-old Nico De La Fuente, tried to steal the car.

Fort Worth Police say the father jumped into the car to try and stop De La Fuente, but he backed the vehicle out quickly and hit the mother. The impact caused her to drop Zayden and then they were both hit a second time as De La Fuente was driving away.

He managed to drive a short distance before crashing into a tree and was taken into custody by a security guard. Zayden died from his injuries after being taken inside for treatment.

Under Texas law, De La Fuente is now facing an automatic capital murder charge. If convicted, he can only face the death penalty or life without parole. He is being held on a $600,000 bond.

A family friend started a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral and medical costs, with their permission. Click here to help.