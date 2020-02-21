1 suspect in custody after stealing car, intentionally ramming police vehicles in Rusk County

1  of  2
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – 1 suspect is in custody Friday morning after stealing a car and intentionally ramming into multiple police vehicles, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred at the intersection of HWY 64 west and the HWY 135 bridge. Deputies with Rusk County and officers in the Henderson Police Department were involved in a pursuit of the suspect.

The suspect then intentionally rammed into two Rusk County deputy patrol cars, totaling one of them. A Henderson PD vehicle was also hit. According to Seargent Roberts with Rusk County, there were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.

The identity of the person arrested has not been released and Roberts said he would provide more information as it became available to him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

