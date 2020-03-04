1 dead in shooting at Foundry Apartments behind UT Tyler after fight in parking lot, shooter still on the loose

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead with two injured and the killer is still on the loose after a shooting at The Foundry Apartments behind the campus of UT Tyler late Tuesday night, according to campus police.

Investigators are reporting that the shooter may have left in a “black SUV-style vehicle” but those reports are unconfirmed.

They are searching for a light-skinned black male, approximately 6’1″ in height wearing grey sweat pants and a grey sweater. His hair is described as styled in a man bun.

The shooting occurred at 11:15 p.m. near building 27. A fight occurred in the parking lot when shots rang out, injuring three people.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene with another taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third injured person drove themself to UT Health ER after being injured in their apartment by a stray bullet.

None of their names have been released and police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

There is a heavy police presence on the UT Tyler campus and they are asking residential students and anyone else in the area to stay inside until the area is searched.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.