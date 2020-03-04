Breaking News
NBC News projects Joe Biden to win Texas in Democratic race for President
yleh

1 dead in shooting at Foundry Apartments behind UT Tyler after fight in parking lot, shooter still on the loose

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead with two injured and the killer is still on the loose after a shooting at The Foundry Apartments behind the campus of UT Tyler late Tuesday night, according to campus police.

Investigators are reporting that the shooter may have left in a “black SUV-style vehicle” but those reports are unconfirmed.

They are searching for a light-skinned black male, approximately 6’1″ in height wearing grey sweat pants and a grey sweater.  His hair is described as styled in a man bun.

The shooting occurred at 11:15 p.m. near building 27. A fight occurred in the parking lot when shots rang out, injuring three people.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene with another taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third injured person drove themself to UT Health ER after being injured in their apartment by a stray bullet.

None of their names have been released and police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

There is a heavy police presence on the UT Tyler campus and they are asking residential students and anyone else in the area to stay inside until the area is searched.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar